COMPLETE COVERAGESuper Bowl 54 In Miami
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather, Super Bowl In Miami, Super Bowl Weather


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Only three days away from the Super Bowl and the pressure is on for Mother Nature to deliver ‘super’ weather for the big game.

Thursday morning. South Florida woke to a mild start with temperatures in the upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade, low 70s across the Keys.

Highs will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

Thursday night will cool down with the low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland. Some patchy fog may develop overnight.

As we head into Friday, keep the rain gear handy. A surge of moisture will lead to a very unstable, moist atmosphere. Showers and storms will move in Friday and linger through the first half of Saturday. The storm prediction center is forecasting a slight risk of strong to severe storms with the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and isolated tornadoes.

A strong cold front will sweep the storms out Saturday night and by Sunday high pressure will take over. The weather will be spectacular for Super Bowl Sunday. It will be dry and pleasant with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies. When the game kicks off in the evening, we’ll enjoy cool temperatures in the upper 60s. Lows will fall to the 50s by Sunday night.

Related: Guide To Super Bowl 54 Events in Miami

Lissette Gonzalez

Comments