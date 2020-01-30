MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Only three days away from the Super Bowl and the pressure is on for Mother Nature to deliver ‘super’ weather for the big game.
Thursday morning. South Florida woke to a mild start with temperatures in the upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade, low 70s across the Keys.
Highs will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.
Thursday night will cool down with the low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland. Some patchy fog may develop overnight.
As we head into Friday, keep the rain gear handy. A surge of moisture will lead to a very unstable, moist atmosphere. Showers and storms will move in Friday and linger through the first half of Saturday. The storm prediction center is forecasting a slight risk of strong to severe storms with the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and isolated tornadoes.
A strong cold front will sweep the storms out Saturday night and by Sunday high pressure will take over. The weather will be spectacular for Super Bowl Sunday. It will be dry and pleasant with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies. When the game kicks off in the evening, we’ll enjoy cool temperatures in the upper 60s. Lows will fall to the 50s by Sunday night.
