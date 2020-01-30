FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Raw sewage spewed onto Bayview Drive at George English Park, right across the street from the Galleria Mall, Thursday morning as the city of Fort Lauderdale deals with another sewer line break.

“It’s malodorous. It’s not good, it doesn’t smell good. If I had a business over there, on the other side of the street. I’d be out of business,” said Jeffrey Butterfield.

According to the city, it was a large 42-inch pipe that broke. It’s part of the same pipe that ruptured in Rio Vista and the Himmarshee Canal in December. The trouble is, they don’t exactly know where the break is

“It’s believed to be over in the swale. It’s believed to be the 42-inch pipe that runs through this area. We don’t know the extent of the break yet. We won’t until we open up the hole and take a look at it,” said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom.

Complicating things, more sewage is spewing into the Middle River through the storm drain system.

“We’re seeing some bubbling over here in the Middle River. That is a stormwater discharge, the sewage is entering the stormwater,” said Lagerbloom.

With this line, there is no way to divert the flow or stop it while a repair is done. Crews may have to build a bypass.

Fort Lauderdale has issued a precautionary advisory to avoid water-related recreational activities in the area.

Swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, boating, and other water-related activities should be avoided in water bodies within the following boundaries:

•North: NE 26 Street

•South: Las Olas Boulevard

•West: North Victoria Park Road

•East: Intracoastal Waterway

In addition, the following restrictions will be in effect immediately:

•George English Lake is closed until further notice.

•George English Park Boat Ramp is closed until further notice.

The precautionary advisory will remain in effect until further notice.