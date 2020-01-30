



— An entire school district in Ohio was shut down for two days this week after nearly 600 students called in sick, the district’s superintendent said.

All classes and after school activities at Three Rivers Local School District in Cleves were cancelled for Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 31. because of a major flu outbreak.

Superintendent Craig Hockenberry said out of nearly 2,400 people who attend or work at three schools on campus, about 600 students and as many as 50 staff members are out sick.

Many of the students have the same symptoms, such as high fever, vomiting and body aches, he told CBS affiliate WKRC.

“Although our goal is to protect as much instructional time as possible, we also need to do everything we can to ensure our students and staff are healthy and in the best environment to foster learning,” the district wrote on its website.

No staff, students or visitors will be allowed on campus with the exception of the custodial staff, officials said.

The closure will allow the custodial staff adequate time to completely disinfect and sanitize the campus.

Hockenberry plans to reopen the district on Feb. 3.

“It’s about a four-day incubation period, so that’ll give us Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to do some extra cleaning, sanitation, to get ready for Monday,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get healthy again.”