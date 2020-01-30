Comments
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have arrested a 19-year-old they said shot and killed a man because he thought he was doing voodoo on him.
Najay Jackson is being charged with murder for Wednesday’s deadly shooting.
The investigation started when neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots just before 9 a.m.
Police said they found a body behind a townhouse in the gated community called The Village.
The shooting prompted several schools in the area to be placed on a precautionary lockdown.
After watching surveillance videos of homes in the area, police said Jackson’s mother identified him and he was arrested.
Jackson is being held without bond.
The victim’s family asked Miramar police to withhold the name of their family member.
