MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 is about more than just the big game. The NFL is also doing its part to invest in the surrounding communities for the future of football.

As part of the NFL’s Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program, a who’s who of Miami leaders, including Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning at Gwen Cherry Park, the location of one of three youth football field refurbishment projects.

The NFL converted the grass fields to synthetic turf at Gwen Cherry Park, and also Goulds Park and Miami Beach High School.

It is also renovating the lighting in Bayfront Park and creating an Outdoor Fitness Zone at Plantation Heritage Regional Park in Broward County.

In addition to unveiling the new turf and talking about the importance of football in teaching life lessons, Goodell joined Carvalho with a super-size surprise for two local Miami-Dade high school principals who have turned their school around academically.

Goodell offered two tickets to the Super Bowl to William Aristide, who is the principal of Booker T. Washington High and his brother, Wallace Aristide, who is the principal at Miami Northwestern Senior High.

The brothers were shocked and excited.

“This represents all the good that’s happening with our schools with our community,” said William Aristide. “So when Roger Goodell presented us these tickets I was like ‘What?’”

His brother Wallace exclaimed, “We’re going to the Super Bowl!”

The unveiling of the newly refurbished field was followed by an NFL Huddle for 100 volunteerism event at the NFL Youth Education Town (YET) at Gwen Cherry Park attended by students, volunteers and NFL players and legends. The students participated in a PLAY 60 clinic on the new field as well.

These community improvement projects are made possible each year by a $1 million contribution from the NFL Foundation and matched by the Super Bowl Host Committee.