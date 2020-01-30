MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are not into football on Super Bowl Sunday, but more into puppies, just head over to the TAILgate party at Miami-Dade Animal Services to cheer on the Miami-Dade pooches selected to play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI.

The celebration will take place Sunday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center located at 3599 NW 79 Avenue in Doral.

The adorable pups participating in the Puppy Bowl are Cafecito, Goldie and Comet.

Both Goldie and Cafecito will be there Sunday to meet their fans.

Cafecito is a male Poodle/Maltese mix. Temperament: Highly caffeinated. He is named after Miami’s signature fuel: Cuban espresso. He arrived at the shelter as a stray and has plenty of energy.

Goldie is a male Terrier mix. Temperament: Obedient and sweet. Goldie is described as a giant fluff ball who turns heads wherever he goes.

Comet is a male Labrador “Receiver”. Temperament: Athletic ball hog. This little yellow Lab is a natural athlete, fast and tough.

Finally, there is Ziggy, a 5-year-old male Papillion/Corgi mix who is competing for the first-ever Super Senior Award in Dog Bowl III. His temperament is serious and strong. He is a very well behaved boy who loves to talk long walks and loves his squeaky football toy. Dog Bowl III airs on Animal Planet Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Then on Super Bowl Sunday, 96 puppies compete in Puppy Bowl XVI including Cafecito and Goldie who are starting on Team Ruff. Cafecito is also competing for a chance to win the CHEWY “Lombarsky” Trophy.

The watch party in the main lobby of the Pet Adoption and Protection Center starts at 3:00 p.m.

These pups are not only competing for championship barking rights, but also hoping to find their forever homes.

The Puppy Bowl was created to raise awareness about the thousands of shelter pets waiting to find loving homes. In addition, at the Animal Services TAILgate, puppies and adult dogs will be available for adoption, and everyone who adopts a dog on Sunday will go home with some free pet food, while supplies last.

“Not only are our shelter dogs incredibly loving pets, but some of them are elite athletes as well,” said Alex Muñoz, Director of Animal Services. “Our Puppy Bowl draftees bring awareness to the wonderful pets we have waiting to find loving forever homes.”