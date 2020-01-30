Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles Thursday morning in Hialeah.
It happened at the intersection of East 1st Avenue and 9th Street.
Images from Chopper 4 showed two light-colored vehicles with extensive front-end damage.
The driver of one of those vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The condition of the other driver was not immediately clear.
It is not clear what may have caused the crash.
No further information was immediately available.
