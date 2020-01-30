COMPLETE COVERAGESuper Bowl 54 In Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Lottery announced Thursday morning that someone in Florida won $394 million after matching all five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located in Bonita Springs. The retailer will receive $100,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

If the winner decides to take the lump-sum cash payment option, he or she will be receiving $274.6 million.

The Florida POWERBALL jackpot winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 9-12-15-31-60 and the Powerball was 2.

The drawing also produced a $1 million winning Quick Pick ticket sold at a M&S Food Store in Coconut Creek. The retailer will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Saturday, February 1, at 10:59 p.m. ET with an estimated $40 million jackpot.

