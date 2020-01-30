TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With supporters saying the bill will save lives, the Florida House has unanimously passed a measure that seeks to prevent heat strokes among high school athletes.
The bill, (HB 7011), sponsored by Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, would require the Florida High School Athletic Association to take a series of steps to curb heat strokes.
For example, the association would have to establish requirements for “cooling zones,” which could include such things as cold-water immersion tubs.
“Heatstroke is 100 percent avoidable if rapid cooling begins within the first 10 minutes,” Massullo, a dermatologist, said before the House voted Wednesday.
The Senate version of the bill (SB 1696), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, has been approved by one committee.
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.