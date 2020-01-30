



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a week old baby from southwest Miami-Dade who was abducted by his father who was later found dead in Pasco County.

Thursday morning, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that after an exhaustive search of the area where 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro’s body was found, there was no sign of his infant son Andrew.

They added that there “has been NO evidence discovered at the scene that confirms Andrew Caballeiro was with Ernesto Caballeiro in Pasco County.”

The sheriff’s office said Caballeiro left Miami-Dade and drove four and a half hours to the county and was only in the location where he fatally shot himself for a few minutes.

(CONTINUED THREAD) The attached map suggests the most likely route of travel for Ernesto as revealed by this investigation. We urge anyone along this route to report any sightings or information to their local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/mqdXrS91Fb — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 30, 2020

On Wednesday, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said a blonde woman had been with Caballeiro inside his van. The sheriff’s office now says the woman may have been someone who simply stopped to check on the van after the fatal shooting occurred and was not directly involved in the case.

They added that “the most promising investigative leads to the whereabouts of baby Andrew remain within Miami Dade County at this time.”

Miami-Dade police said Caballeiro’s abduction of his son is linked to the discovery of the bodies of three women who were shot and killed in a home in the 21900 block of SW 187 Avenue.

According to police, a family member was conducting a welfare check when they stumbled upon the gruesome scene.

“Unable to contact him by phone, responded here to the residence and he discovered three adult females deceased,” said Miami-Dade Detective Lee Cowart.

The women have been identified as 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes and 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez.

It’s unclear when they died.

The women’s family has asked for privacy at this time. They also shared a message through a GoFundMe page they created for the women:

“On January 28th, 2020, 10 days after baby Andrew was born he lost his mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to a senseless act of domestic violence. Three generations of brave women were slained (sic) protecting the newborn’s life.”

Records show Caballeiro has been arrested several times before on charges including grand theft, operating a chop shop and aggravated assault.