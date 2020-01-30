MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of the boat that crashed into the jetty near Port Everglades a month ago is being investigated for reckless operation of a vessel and several other misdemeanor criminal charges.

The information is contained in a search warrant obtained by CBS 4 News.

The document shows that the owner of the boat, Daniel Towriss, told investigators that he missed the entrance to Port Everglades, turned the boat around and slammed into the rocks.

Investigators believe it was a “high-speed impact,” according to the search warrant. The crash ejected two passengers from Towriss’ boat. The search warrant says a female passenger, Lauren Silagy, suffered a serious brain and head injury.

Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission obtained blood samples, GPS data from the boat and surveillance video from the boat.

The attorney for Towriss, Eric Schwartzreich, told CBS 4 News that this was an accident.

“There is no criminal liability,” Schwartzreich said. “We’re confident he’ll be cleared of any wrongdoing and negligence.”

