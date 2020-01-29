Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New video has been released of a hit-and-run that claimed a woman’s life in Hialeah.
A surveillance camera captured the final moments of 42-year-old Norky Contreras’ life as she clung onto the hood of a moving minivan before she was killed.
It happened at W 12th Ave. and 35th St. on October 25th.
Prosecutors say the ordeal stemmed from a fender bender just moments before.
Investigators believe 22-year Natasha Boothe was the driver of the van.
Boothe is charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
