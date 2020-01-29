MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl LIV is just days away and while there are a lot of activities surrounding it throughout South Florida, there are also a lot of good things being done in its name across our communities.

One of those things was a Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Project at Miami Beach Senior High School which received new turf for their football field.

On Wednesday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber officially unveiled the end of Phase 1, a $1,2 million investment to remake the athletic field at the school.

“We said let’s do this, let’s give these kids a field that they can respect because it’s important we let them know they’re important,” said Gelber.

It was a collaborative effort to make this happen. A groundbreaking last September brought out celebrities and Miami Beach Senior High alums like Chad Ochocinco, while another alum, Miami Dolphins legend Nat Moore, returned to see the finished product

The new field project was the result of a partnership between Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, City of Miami Beach, Dolphins Foundation and Miami-Dade County Public Schools

The idea was hatched by a couple of moms.

“We had children come up to us and tell us that the field was not useable,” said Beth Edwards.

It was Edwards and the others who helped get the conditions on the field in front of the right people.

For the school’s students and athletes, it’s more than just new turf, it’s a game-changer.

“Coming from playing on a dirt field with holes in it to seeing a turf field the whole community and the school can use is just amazing,” said Miami Beach Senior High football player Owen Spill

The field project was partially financed by a $250,000 donation from the Dolphins Foundation, and a $350,000 donation from the City of Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Senior High School is among the oldest public high schools in South Florida, and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is an alumnus from the class of 1958.