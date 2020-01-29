Comments
LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes.
Surveillance video shows the man walking into “101 Liquors” on W Oakland Park Blvd. armed with a gun.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said he walked up to the clerk and demanded money before jumping the counter to get cash out of the register.
After he gets the cash, you see him jump back over and that’s when another person comes around and hits the suspect in the head and they begin to fight.
That’s when deputies said the man was shot and the suspect took off.
If you recognize him, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
