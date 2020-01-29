MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Quite a day of surprises inside Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School Wednesday afternoon.

It all started with a guest appearance by Grammy Award winning hip hop artist and actor Ludacris.

The recording star joined forces with StubHub’s #TicketForward program to announce a donation of $75,000 in musical instruments.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, participated in a Q-and-A with students, advising them to work hard, go after their dreams and help others.

“It makes me feel make me feel great. I feel with power comes great responsibility. I always say that. I think it’s my duty to make them understand how powerful they are and what they can accomplish,” Ludacris said.

The StubHub program is in partnership with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, a three-year commitment to put $3 million worth of instruments into public schools.

“When you look at music education and funding, it has continually gotten stripped. We know that finding those programs with instruments donation and to keep these programs driving is an incredible thing to be able to do,” said Jeff Poirer, StubHub General Manager.

Then another wonderful surprise was announced – this one for the music teacher.

For his dedication to the students, Kevin Segura was awarded two tickets to the Super Bowl.

“A double win today! I’m going to the Super Bowl and I’m so happy for that and we get all these new instruments here at school, yes!” yelled Segura.

As for the students, they are grateful for a face-to-face with a super star and the knowledge that their program will continue to shine.

“Our program really needed it. We were struggling with rackety instruments,” said music student Juan Sola. “Now we are very grateful we have these brand new instruments.”