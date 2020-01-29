MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Kanye West is bringing his Sunday Service event to Miami on Super Bowl Sunday.
It will take place at the FPL Solar Amphitheatre, formerly known as the Bayfront Amphitheatre, located at 301 Biscayne Blvd. in downtown Miami.
Kanye tweeted the news on Tuesday.
The Sunday Service Experience with VOUS Church begins at 11:00 a.m., just hours before Super Bowl 54 kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium.
Kanye most recently performed in Miami in December when he debuted his biblical opera Mary during Miami Art Week.
The gospel-centered services have been held across the country for the past year including Coachella and Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch.
Kanye said recently his Sunday Service “saved” his life and finding God helped him with his addictions.
Tickets for the Sunday Service are on sale through Live Nation.
