HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – On Super Bowl Sunday, the FAA is going to establish a temporary flight restriction or TFR over Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing one of the most watched sports events of the year.
Using fighter aircraft and aircrews, The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD will enforce that TFR during the big game.
NORAD is giving the media the opportunity Tuesday to go on board one of the planes, a KC-135, to see an inflight refueling.
“When NORAD aircraft have to do longer duration missions it is vital and important that they that have the ability to refuel in the air, it gives us the opportunity to stay in the air longer,” explained U.S. Air Force Major Andrew Scott.
RELATED: SUPER BOWL 54 IN MIAMI
The goal of Tuesday’s operation is to inform the public that we will have aircraft around and defending the airspace,” said Major Scott. “You watch the game and we will watch the skies.”
NORAD is responsible for detecting, deterring, defending and if necessary, defeating any aviation threat to the United States and Canada. NORAD’s support to the Super Bowl has occurred annually since 2002.
