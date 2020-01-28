MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl LIV is just five days away but some school kids in South Florida have already scored.
Earlier this year, the NFL teamed up with UNICEF to issue a challenge to some South Florida schools. On Monday, the winners got the chance to hit the field.
Students from the Robert Renick Education Center in Miami Gardens won the “Route To Super Bowl 54 Challenge.” They spent part of the day outdoors doing football exercises and throwing around the pigskin.
They also received a one thousand dollar grant which the school will use to rehabilitate their garden.
“We just wanted to tell kids that it’s a wonderful thing to be physically fit and active and that it’s always good to give back to your community, whether it’s in an outdoor facility or in a school garden like ours,” said Robert Renick Education Center Principal Emirce Guerra.
Event organizers said they hope to leave students with a reminder of the importance of teamwork and community.
