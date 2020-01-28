Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ahead of Super Bowl 54 in Miami, some past and present National Football League players will be lending a hand to keep South Florida beaches clean.
Arizona running back and former Miami Dolphin Kenyan Drake and former placekicker Jay Feely will be volunteering at historic Virginia Key Beach Park alongside hundreds of volunteers.
They are hoping to remove 54 tons of plastic and trash from the waterways.
The cleanup begins at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
