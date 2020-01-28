MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for a nice couple of days before we see the return of rain late in the week.
South Florida got off to a cool, comfortable start with low to mid-60s. Some patchy dense fog reduced visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less.
Highs will be pleasant and seasonable with the upper 70s and the chance for stray showers. Tuesday night’s lows will fall to the low to mid-60s.
Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s and the chance for spotty showers. Thursday is looking drier and less warm with highs back to normal in the upper 70s.
On Friday and Saturday moisture moves in from the Gulf and we will see showers increase late Friday and into Saturday. The moisture moves out late Saturday into Sunday and we’ll enjoy super dry and super sunny weather for Super Bowl Sunday with highs in the low 70s. It will be cool and refreshing around game time on Sunday evening.
