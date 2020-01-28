MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man died, a second remains in the hospital after a shooting on busy Miami-Dade Road during the Monday rush hour.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. along Ives Dairy Road and Highland Lakes Boulevard.

A neighbor believes this started and ended because of road rage.

“The two cars were shooting at each other. There was a white Lexus that was stuck in the middle of it. He got hit by the blue car,” a witness said.

Miami-Dade police said the two men shot were in their 20s, they were taken to different hospitals. One of the men, who was shot in the head, did not survive. The second man, who was shot in the chest, was taken to Aventura Hospital and remains there.

A woman who lives in the area said she blue car crash into a white Lexus and then the blue car crashed into a fence. A surveillance camera on a nearby home captured two people running away after that crash.

“I guess they were scared that the person or someone was coming after them,” the witness said.

The people in the Lexus walked away without a scratch.

As for the third car involved, it kept going, according to neighbors.

Miami-Dade police said they are still working to determine what led to the shooting. Police may canvass the area with flyers on Tuesday as they work to develop leads in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).