MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a new landmark greeting people who fly into Miami International Airport, which highlights South Florida’s commitment to innovation and clean energy.

Florida Power and Light partnered with Miami-Dade County to install the nation’s first floating solar array.

It was launched Tuesday into the Blue Lagoon next to Miami International Airport and is visible from planes flying overhead as well as westbound Dolphin Expressway drivers.

The half-acre, 402-panel floating solar installation is a research project that tests how solar panels perform on water.

“This is the largest floating solar array in the southeastern United States. We are on the forefront of technology and we’re showing people from around the world that we are very serious about renewable energy and resilience, and that we’re going to be on the cutting edge here in the state of Florida,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

FPL officials say the solar array generates 160 kilowatts of power, and prevents 165 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

This is just the latest in a series of clean energy projects in the community.

Last year, the FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center, located in the southwest part of the county, began generating enough solar energy to power 15,000 homes. FPL has also built numerous smaller solar installations throughout Miami-Dade County in urban areas that generate clean energy and raise awareness for solar technology.