MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The two teams set to duke it out in Super Bowl 54 were hit by social media hacks less than a week before the Big Game.

The NFL confirmed the Twitter accounts of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs were compromised.

The 49ers Twitter account had its account name reduced to just a period (“.”) and its identifying photos removed. The Twitter banner and profile picture for the Chiefs were blank.

The hack came as the 49ers and Chiefs arrived in Miami for the Super Bowl.

According to multiple reports, a hacking group calling itself “OurMine” claimed responsibility.

The Houston Texans, the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers were among the other teams that had their sites hacked. The Minnesota Vikings had the security of their Instagram account compromised.

The league released the following statement Tuesday:

“The NFL took immediate action and directed the teams to secure their social media accounts and prevent further unauthorized access. Simultaneously, the league alerted the social media platform providers and, with their assistance, secured all league and club accounts. We continue to work diligently with the teams, which have resumed normal operations.”

It should be noted, the Miami Dolphins were not one of the teams reported to have been hacked.