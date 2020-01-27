



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking to rent out your Miami-Dade County home ahead of Super Bowl 54? Then you better be ready to shell out some money to get a certificate of use or possibly face penalties, including fines.

County officials say you must have the certificate of use, which will cost you $136.17, before advertising your property on any peer-to-peer platform.

The certificate of use is required by the county for all vacation rentals in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, officials said.

The fee includes the certificate and an inspection fee. They say each certificate is valid for a year.

Officials said the certificates must be displayed in a location that is “clearly visible to guests within the vacation rental and must include, at a minimum, the name, address and phone number of the responsible party and the maximum occupancy of the vacation rental. Noise and parking regulations also apply.”

Without a certificate, you will likely face fines and a visit from the county’s Code Compliance Division.

The county encourages all owners to register online to avoid the possible issuance of penalties and fines.

You are urged to contact the Neighborhood Regulations Division at 786-315-2552 for more information.

You can also click here for more information on short-term vacation rentals and enforcement procedures.