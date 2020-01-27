



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In town for Super Bowl 54? Then it’s time for you and your family to enjoy Miami like a local and immerse yourself into the goodness of our unique culture and everything that comes with it.

We invite you to step out of your comfort zone and start making the most of your stay.

In many ways, Miami is defined by its flavors and a delicious cup of café cubano or Cuban Coffee, followed by a tasty pastelito (pastry filled with cream cheese and guava paste) is a guarantee of starting your day on the right foot.

These delicious treats can be found just about everywhere in South Florida, including most gas stations.

Some people say that visiting Miami is like visiting a foreign country and in many respects, they are right. You are bound to hear Spanish spoken just about everywhere and if you speak the language, you will hear it with the different accents from all over Latin America.

Often referred to as the portal to the Americas, nearly all of Miami’s Latin American migrants have contributed their own flavors to the big melting pot that is South Florida.

You will be able to purchase real hand-rolled cigars, enjoy a mojito on Calle Ocho, in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood or perhaps take in a salsa or merengue dancing lesson.

If you get hungry after that salsa lesson, we recommend you find any Latin restaurant and enjoy a taste of diverse dishes including, a ‘palomilla steak’ or a ‘lomo saltado.’ Whatever your choice, it is going to be filling and satisfying.

If salsa dancing is not your thing, we recommend taking in a friendly game of dominoes at Calle Ocho’s famous Domino Park.

For dinner, you could try a Cuban restaurant. You know, the one that is next to the Venezuelan bakery and across the Peruvian rotisserie chicken eatery. But seriously folks, the choices are endless.

It can be argued that Miami is only one of a handful of US cities that can boast of having restaurants from anywhere in the world, but in particular, from every corner of the region.

Whatever your taste, you will be able to find it in the Miami area. We are known for delicious food and refreshing drinks.

Did we mention refreshing drinks? Let’s just say your trip won’t be complete without treating the kids to a delicious Jupiña (pineapple soda) or Materva (tea-based soda).

Just remember that Miami is only a small part of the whole that makes South Florida. That whole includes many cities and areas, including Miami Beach, South Beach, Coconut Grove, Calle 8, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Kendall and Miami Gardens (home of Hard Rock Stadium), among others.

In 2010, when basketball superstar LeBron James announced he was leaving Cleveland for Miami, he said he was taking his talents to South Beach.

His statement, though historic, wasn’t exactly accurate since the home of the Miami Heat is nowhere near the beach. The American Airlines Arena, as every South Floridian knows is in downtown Miami.

To the north, you will find Broward County, which includes the cities of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, Weston, and many others.

So, enjoy Miami, the rest of South Florida and don’t forget to try the variety of flavors the area has to offer.