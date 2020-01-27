Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s heavy police presence at two large scenes in northwest Miami-Dade following a double shooting Monday evening.
Chopper4 was over one scene where a car had crashed into a fence.
Paramedics were seen prepping a stretcher and moving someone onto it.
That person was then transported to a local hospital.
The two scenes, which are reportedly connected, are at 200th St. and Highland Lakes Blvd. and off the ramp to the Ives Dairy Rd. exit on I-95.
No word on the conditions of the two people who were shot.
