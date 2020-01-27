  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s heavy police presence at two large scenes in northwest Miami-Dade following a double shooting Monday evening.

Chopper4 was over one scene where a car had crashed into a fence.

Paramedics were seen prepping a stretcher and moving someone onto it.

That person was then transported to a local hospital.

The two scenes, which are reportedly connected, are at 200th St. and Highland Lakes Blvd. and off the ramp to the Ives Dairy Rd. exit on I-95.

Both are reportedly connected.

No word on the conditions of the two people who were shot.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

