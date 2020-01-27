MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed, a teen injured, in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

More than a dozen bullets holes could be seen in shattered windows of a home along NW 18th Court and 129th Street.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m.

“I was lying in bed scared to move. I didn’t hear anything after the shots,” Alice Spann said.

Spann lives next door. She said she doesn’t know her neighbors well, the woman and teen had only been there for a year. Another neighbor mistook those gunshots as a knock on his door.

“My wife told me ‘be careful. Those were shots. Nobody knocked on the door. Come back to bed’,” a neighbor said.

Police spent more than twelve hours collecting evidence. Now, they’re looking for whoever is responsible and why. After looking at the windows that were riddled with bullets, neighbors are concerned for their safety.

“I don’t know the people but I heard the shots. I said that’s not normal. Nobody is just going to come and shoot that many times,” a neighbor said.

The names of the victims have not been released. If you know anything about this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477).