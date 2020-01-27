MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Century Village building in Pembroke Pines had to be evacuated Monday afternoon following the crash of a vehicle into a residential unit.

Pembroke Pines police said the New Hampton building was temporarily evacuated pending an assessment of the damage.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, which showed a gray sedan stopped in front of a heavily damaged apartment unit.

Police say there were no injuries in the crash.

At about 5 p.m., police gave the all-clear for residents to re-enter the building.

Authorities said the building itself sustained no significant structural damage.

Police have not said what may have caused the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Damage to the structure was limited to the apartment unit the car crashed into.

Century Village is a retirement community.