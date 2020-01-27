MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are now just six days away from Super Bowl LIV.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs touched down at Miami International Airport on Sunday to get ready for this weekend’s showdown.

Monday night both teams will attend the Super Bowl Open Night event at Marlins Park where media from around the world will be asking them anything and everything.

Sunday night, Super Bowl Live at Bayfront Park was hopping with fans of the big game.

“It’s definitely an experience, the 100th season of the NFL, having the Super Bowl come to Miami, and this is the first season that I actually watched the NFL. I’m definitely going to enjoy the city while the Super Bowl is here,” said Javier Munoz.

Super Bowl Live is a free week-long festival which offers live performances, football combine games, cooking demonstrations, and food tents.

“Very family friendly and I feel very secure, like a lot of police walking around, security checks at the door, it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Jackie Robinson who was touring the festival with his daughter.

WATCH: FAN FUN AT SUPER BOWL LIVE

There are also giant helmets for the classic Instagram pic.

“Since we can’t afford the tickets, why not, I come here where it’s free,” said Shawan Morman.

And it wouldn’t be the ultimate fan experience without TVs, lots of them, where you can play Madden NFL 20 against other fans.

The Super Bowl Live fan fest ends Saturday. The only day it’s not open is Wednesday. Miami police say security is not an issue they have staff everywhere.