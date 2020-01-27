



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been 10 years since Miami last hosted a Super Bowl. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, let’s take a look at the 10 other Big Games played out in the Magic City.

Super Bowl II saw legendary coach Vince Lombardi coach his last game in the NFL as his Green Bay Packers won their second “World Professional Football Championship Trophy.”

Super Bowl III was one for the story books. It started the week before at the Miami Touchdown Club, when Jets QB Joe Namath guaranteed victory over the heavily favored Colts.

Broadway Joe only threw for 206 yards and no touchdowns, but it was good enough to beat the Colts and head coach Don Shula.

Shula who was coaching in his first of five Super Bowls and the only one played in Miami.

The Lombardi Trophy didn’t make its debut until Super Bowl V when the Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys in another Super Bowl first: A game winner!

A last-second field goal by Jimmy O’Brien was good for the final score of 16-13.

Super Bowls X and XIII saw the Steelers battle the Cowboys – with Pittsburgh winning both.

In Super Bowl X, Lynn Swann caught everything, becoming the first wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP honors.

Three years later, Terry Bradshaw would win Super Bowl XIII MVP honors by throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns. In his ninth season, it was the first game in Bradshaw’s career where he threw for more than 300 yards.

Miami would have to wait 10 years before it’s next Super Bowl when it moved from the Orange Bowl to Joe Robbie Stadium.

Super Bowl XXIII was the last NFL game for another legendary coach as the 49ers Bill Walsh won his third and last Lombardi Trophy with San Francisco and Joe Montana.

Six years later, in Super Bowl XXIX, the 49ers legacy would continue in a big way. The 49ers crushed the Chargers 49-26 in what is still the highest scoring game in Super Bowl history. Steve Young set a record, throwing six touchdown passes.

Super Bowl XXXIII saw game MVP John Elway get his second trophy in the final game of his Hall of Fame career.

The 41st installment of the Big Game was a soggy one as the Colts and Bears faced off.

Former Miami Hurricane Devin Hester Tore the roof off the stadium when he returned the opening kick for a touchdown.

But not much excitement after that as the game was remembered for the rain, which eventually led to the Miami Dolphins installing a roof on the stadium.

Still, after so many years, Peyton Manning finally got his first championship ring as well as Super Bowl XLI MVP honors.

Finally, 10 years ago Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to their first Super Bowl victory over the Colts.

Brees was named the Super Bowl XLIV MVP, throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-17 win.