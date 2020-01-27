MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been 10 years since Miami last hosted a Super Bowl. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, let’s take a look at the 10 other Big Games played out in the Magic City.
Super Bowl II saw legendary coach Vince Lombardi coach his last game in the NFL as his Green Bay Packers won their second “World Professional Football Championship Trophy.”
In this Jan. 14, 1968, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi is carried off the field after his team defeated the Oakland Raiders 33-14 in Super Bowl II in Miami, Fla. Packers guard Jerry Kramer (64) is at right. Kramer will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/File)
Super Bowl III was one for the story books. It started the week before at the Miami Touchdown Club, when Jets QB Joe Namath guaranteed victory over the heavily favored Colts.
New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath (12) drops back to pass in Super Bowl III, Jan. 12, 1969 in Miami, Fl. (AP Photo)
Broadway Joe only threw for 206 yards and no touchdowns, but it was good enough to beat the Colts and head coach Don Shula.
Shula who was coaching in his first of five Super Bowls and the only one played in Miami.
The Lombardi Trophy didn’t make its debut until Super Bowl V when the Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys in another Super Bowl first: A game winner!
A last-second field goal by Jimmy O’Brien was good for the final score of 16-13.
Baltimore Colts kicker Jim O’Brien (80) leaps after kicking the winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys with five seconds left in the game, as the Colts beat the Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V, Jan. 17, 1971, in Miami. At right is backup quarterback Earl Morrall (15), who replaced injured starter Johnny Unitas. Morrall held the ball for O’Brien’s kick. (AP Photo)
Super Bowls X and XIII saw the Steelers battle the Cowboys – with Pittsburgh winning both.
In Super Bowl X, Lynn Swann caught everything, becoming the first wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP honors.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Lynn Swann dives as he catches a pass from quarterback Terry Bradshaw during Super Bowl X action held at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida Jan. 18, 1976 against the Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo)
Three years later, Terry Bradshaw would win Super Bowl XIII MVP honors by throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns. In his ninth season, it was the first game in Bradshaw’s career where he threw for more than 300 yards.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Franco Harris (32) during Super Bowl XIII action against the Dallas Cowboys in Miami, Fla., Jan. 21, 1979. The Steelers won the NFL championship 35-31. Bradshaw made four touchdown passes and broke two Super Bowl passing records. (AP Photo)
Miami would have to wait 10 years before it’s next Super Bowl when it moved from the Orange Bowl to Joe Robbie Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana prepares to fire the ball as Cincinnati Bengals’ Jim Skov closes in during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, Jan. 22, 1989. The 49ers won the contest 30-27 in a last-minute comeback. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Super Bowl XXIII was the last NFL game for another legendary coach as the 49ers Bill Walsh won his third and last Lombardi Trophy with San Francisco and Joe Montana.
Six years later, in Super Bowl XXIX, the 49ers legacy would continue in a big way. The 49ers crushed the Chargers 49-26 in what is still the highest scoring game in Super Bowl history. Steve Young set a record, throwing six touchdown passes.
FILE – In this Jan. 29, 1995, file photo, San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Steve Young (8) runs over San Diego’s Darrien Gordon (21) for a first down during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami. The NFL became a truly booming business in the 1990s, with multi-billion-dollar TV contracts, expansion to 30 teams, and a late-decade wave of new stadiums. Players began to pick up a bigger share of the wealth, with the dawn of unrestricted free agency. The results on the field were largely dominated by the NFC, with Emmitt Smith and the Dallas Cowboys, Young and the 49ers, and Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers enjoying the most success. (AP Photo/Andrew Innerarity, File)
Super Bowl XXXIII saw game MVP John Elway get his second trophy in the final game of his Hall of Fame career.
FILE – In this Jan. 31, 1999, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) falls across the goal line to score during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami. After going 0-3 in Super Bowls in his first 14 seasons, Elway won for the second straight year. Elway completed 18 of 29 passes for 336 yards and won his first MVP trophy in five starts, a record for a quarterback. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
The 41st installment of the Big Game was a soggy one as the Colts and Bears faced off.
Former Miami Hurricane Devin Hester Tore the roof off the stadium when he returned the opening kick for a touchdown.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 04: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy next to head coach Tony Dungy and is wife, Lauren, and CBS sports broadcaster Jim Nantz after winning the Super Bowl XLI 29-17 over the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
But not much excitement after that as the game was remembered for the rain, which eventually led to the Miami Dolphins installing a roof on the stadium.
Still, after so many years, Peyton Manning finally got his first championship ring as well as Super Bowl XLI MVP honors.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Saints’ 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Finally, 10 years ago Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to their first Super Bowl victory over the Colts.
Brees was named the Super Bowl XLIV MVP, throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-17 win.
