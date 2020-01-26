



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was nothing but food, fun and football at Bayfront Park Saturday night.

The Super Bowl LIVE fan fest is where fans come and spend time with their families while enjoying the ultimate fan experience when it comes to the game.

Chris Tafur, a big football fan, played some one-on-one football with his daughter Olivia, 3, on the combine.

Meanwhile, a few steps away, Jackie Robinson and her daughter Adriana played dressed up in a photo booth.

Jackie said, “We just dropped the dog off and came on over!”

RELATED: SUPER BOWL 54 IN MIAMI

CBS4’s Amber Diaz crept up on Pablo Quintero and his younger brother, who were deep into playing Madden NFL 20.

They sat on a couch in what appeared to be an outdoor living room decked out with TVs and bean bag seats.

“Very family friendly and I feel very secure like a lot of police walking around, security checks at the door, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Robinson said.

Rafael Hernandez, a Best Buy employee, said, “It’s great. It’s really fun we get to engage with the public, show then the new technology, play with the kids… showing the different games that we have on right now.”

Fans said the best part about the event is that it’s free.

Super Bowl LIVE is happening every day except Wednesday and it ends on Saturday.

Parking may be an issue so you must come early.

For more info and hours of operation, visit www.miasbliv.com.