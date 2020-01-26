MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The SWAT team with Miami Police Department searched for three suspects involved in a shooting in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Officers searched on the ground and in the air.

Investigators said the heavy police presence started after ShotSpotter technology sent them an alert roughly two miles away from the scene.

That’s where officers told CBS4’s Ty Russell someone was shot in the leg in broad daylight.

Investigators said three suspects, who are armed, bailed from a car.

There was a white car near officers that was left in the middle of NW 31st Street near 17th Avenue.

Detectives didn’t say whether the car was the one suspects were driving. They also didn’t tell CBS4 if they believe the suspects ran to a home or business.

But soon after they ran from police, investigators blocked off several streets during their search.

Hours later, police told CBS4 four people were detained for questioning to see if they were the suspects involved in the shooting.

Only CBS4 News captured two people who were placed in handcuffs.

Investigators have not said whether they are two of the people who police were looking for after the shooting.