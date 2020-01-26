COMPLETE COVERAGESuper Bowl 54 In Miami
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting in northwest Miami-Dade left a home riddled with bullets, killing one person and hospitalizing another.

It happened at a home on NW 18th Court near NW 129th Street at around 4:25 a.m. Sunday.

Video from the scene show several bullets pierced that home’s windows.

Responding officers said they found a woman and a teenage male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the two victims to a local hospital, where the woman later died of her injuries.

Detectives said their preliminary investigation revealed this was a drive-by shooting.

The victims have not been identified and no word on who was the target.

If you have any information that can help police, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

