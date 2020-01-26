MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting in northwest Miami-Dade left a home riddled with bullets, killing one person and hospitalizing another.
It happened at a home on NW 18th Court near NW 129th Street at around 4:25 a.m. Sunday.
Video from the scene show several bullets pierced that home’s windows.
Responding officers said they found a woman and a teenage male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the two victims to a local hospital, where the woman later died of her injuries.
Detectives said their preliminary investigation revealed this was a drive-by shooting.
The victims have not been identified and no word on who was the target.
If you have any information that can help police, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
