



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s old world Italian, Mama’s style at Sottosale Kitchen and Wine on Biscayne Boulevard and 80th Street in Miami. This charming eatery is the ninth concept of the Graspa Group.

Founder Graziano Sbroggio says he wants the place to taste and feel traditional Italian.

Chef Ivo Giovanni Mazzon is in the kitchen. He was born and raised in Treviso, Italy and has always had a passion for the good things in life.

Mazzon truly believes that a career path and lifestyle should coexist in order to achieve the ultimate goals.

“Just be quiet and focus, like a hunter waiting for the right moment to strike at his prey,” he says while explaining how he has achieved his goals and grown so much since arriving to the U.S.

Ivo left Italy to experience a life out of his comfort zone.

Here he is with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo for today’s Digital Bite: Melanzana Capriccia which is lightly fried eggplant, tomato, topped with stracciatella cheese, fresh oregano and crispy basil.

Ingredients:

1 big eggplant

6 oz. Stracciatella cheese

3 not to ripe steak or Roma tomatoes

Olive oil

Basil

Salt and pepper

Directions: