MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Ultra Music Festival will return to Bayfront Park in March.
Festival organizers signed an agreement with the City of Miami just two months ahead of the event, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
The contract includes many of the terms discussed when three of five city commissioners voted to approve Ultra’s return back in July.
Ultra released a statement saying the recent signing is a “mere formality” after working with the City of Miami for almost 20 years.
Residents have spoken out against the festival in the past, claiming the concert-goers are too rowdy and that the festival was too loud.
