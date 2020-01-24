MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Are you ready for some football? Super Bowl week is nearly here and one of the hot spots ahead of the big game is the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
The Super Bowl Experience, which opens to the public Saturday, is a pro-football interactive theme park with participatory games, youth football clinics, merchandise from the NFL Shop and autograph sessions with NFL players.
The six-day event also features photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a display with all 53 Super Bowl rings, and a virtual reality experience.
RELATED: EVERYTHING YOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL IN MIAMI
There’s even a game that allows you to see how your 40-yard dash time and vertical jump compares to those of NFL players on LED screens.
WHEN: Saturday, January 25 – Sunday, January 26 and Wednesday, January 29 – Saturday, February 1
HOURS
Saturday, January 25: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. $20 for adults, FREE for kids
Sunday, January 26: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. $20 for adults, FREE for kids
Monday, January 27: CLOSED
Tuesday, January 28: CLOSED
Wednesday, January 29: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. $20 for adults, FREE for kids
Thursday, January 30: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. 40 for adults, FREE for kids
Friday, January 31: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. $40 for adults, FREE for kids
Saturday, February 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. $40 for adults, FREE for kids
WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center; 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach.
PRICE: Tickets range from $20 – $60. Buy tickets here.
You must log in to post a comment.