MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police released five mugshots of the suspects involved in Thursday’s police pursuit through the streets of Broward County.

Joshua Perez, 35, appeared in bond court on Friday following the ordeal.

Perez is facing seven charges including aggravated battery on law enforcement officers, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated fleeing.

His bond was set at $37,000.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Veda Coleman Wright said this about the other suspects:

Jean Bienaime, arrested in Hollywood, has a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, warrant for carrying a concealed firearm, a warrant for violation of pretrial for possession with intent to distribute heroin, warrant for violation of pretrial for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Moses Jumper, arrested in Davie, faces possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.

George Harris, arrested in Hollywood, warrant for violation of pretrial for misdemeanor battery, civil warrant for Department of Revenue and child support.

Orlando Armas, arrested in Hollywood, failure to register vehicle, unlawful license tag/sticker.

Police Thursday’s pursuit began as the Broward Sheriff’s Office was assisting a police agency in Miami-Dade.

BSO says it started at around 12:33 p.m., as VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives attempted to take a subject into custody in the 2500 block of Wilson Street in Hollywood.

BSO says the subject was wanted for an armed carjacking that took place in Miami-Dade.

Authorities said that while detectives were taking the carjacking suspect into custody, a black pickup rammed an unmarked BSO van twice.

BSO detectives said they witnessed one of the suspects throw a rifle out of the window of the pickup truck.

Chopper 4 was following the pursuit and video showed one man bailing out of the moving truck early in the pursuit. That person was subsequently taken into custody.

The pursuit was being conducted in the air by a police helicopter and on the ground by at least one marked police cruiser.

The chase ended near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, in the Wells Fargo parking lot on US 441 and Orange Drive, when an unmarked police vehicle performed a PIT maneuver hitting the truck from behind and forcing it to stop.