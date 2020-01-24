MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a fatal accident Friday afternoon involving a motorcyclist.

Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue units responded to the scene in the 1300 block of South Federal Highway at approximately 1:55 p.m.

Responding units treated an adult male to Broward Health as a trauma alert, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a motorcycle on its side, next to a palm tree. Debris from the motorcycle was seen strewn in the surrounding area.

A woman who had been riding a bicycle was also transported to Broward Health with minor injuries, authorities said.

All southbound lanes of South Federal Highway were shut down from Davie Boulevard to about SE 14th Street while police conducted their investigation into the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

It is not clear if speed was a factor.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.