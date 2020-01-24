MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ll warm up a bit before our next cold front arrives over the weekend.

Friday morning got off to a cool start with the mid to upper 60s across South Florida now. A few showers moved in and there was patchy fog in some spots.

Throughout the day we have the potential for some passing showers. Highs will climb to the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Friday night’s lows will fall to the low 60s and patchy fog will likely form.

On Saturday, spotty showers will be possible for the first half of the day. We’ll warm up to near 80 degrees before a weak cold front moves in. Saturday night will be cooler with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday highs will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s.

By Monday, we’ll see a better chance of showers and storms due to moisture associated with a disturbance forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will be in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies to start the week.