MIAMI (CBSMiami) – World-renowned DJ and producer Tracy Young has over 60 number one Billboard chart hits for collaborations and club remixes with over 100 of the greatest artists of our time.

But none have been more successful for her than Madonna, who she met 27 years ago thanks to local club owner Ingrid Casares.

“Ingrid has been a huge friend, support, and she introduced me to Madonna,” Young told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

For years the two collaborated on many big hits, including Madonna’s ‘Greatest Hits Volume 2’. But it was Madonna’s most recent single called ‘I Rise’ that has raised Young to new heights.

“The way ‘I Rise’ happened was an idea that Madonna and I developed together, so I could bring a version to the dance floor, it was her LGBTQ anthem, but there wasn’t a version to play in gay clubs,” she said.

And, lo and behold, Young was recognized with a Grammy Award nomination for Best Remixed Recording.

“So the word comes in that you’ve been nominated,” said Petrillo. “How did you feel?”

“Lisa, I died. I died,” she said.

Young made history with the nomination, she is the first female nominated for that category.

“I didn’t even know that at the time. It’s so special. I’ve already won without winning,” she said.

Young, who so loves what she does, hopes this recognition will help pay it forward to other women just like her.

“Hopefully moving forward, it will make people aware that there needs to be more women given these opportunities,” she said.

