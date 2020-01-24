



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — If you are headed to Miami Beach this weekend, pack your patience. Traffic and parking will be tough. Thousands of visitors are expected to begin hitting the beach ahead of Super Bowl LIV this weekend.

In preparation, the city is launching a coordinated plan to make sure visitors are able to enjoy the beaches, while maintaining safety and resident quality of life.

As part of their plan, hundreds of Goodwill Ambassadors will be deployed during the week leading up to the Super Bowl to provide tips and assistance to visitors.

Police are banning all coolers, inflatables, tents, tables, and amplified music on the public beach this weekend Jan. 24 through Monday Jan. 27 and again next weekend, Friday Jan. 31 through Monday Feb. 3. There is also a no drinking alcohol policy on public beach property for the two weekends.

The Miami Beach Police Department will be using license plate readers, which it has been doing during high traffic weekends since 2012.

License plate readers are used in the eastbound traffic lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways to keep out stolen vehicles and people with outstanding arrest warrants.

Next weekend, the crowds will be even more intense so police will shut down Ocean Drive to all traffic from Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 a.m. It will be pedestrian only traffic from 5th Street to 15th Street through Monday Feb. 3 at 7:00 a.m.

In addition, Española Way, from Collins Avenue to Washington Avenue, will also be closed to vehicular traffic from Friday, January 31, at 7 a.m. through Monday, February 3 at 7 a.m.

There are already street closures around the Miami Beach Convention Center where the Super Bowl Experience event is taking place.

Traffic and road closure updates can also be found on the city of Miami Beach website.