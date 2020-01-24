SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.
Today, we’re meeting World War II Veteran Bernard Hurowitz.
Hurowitz served in the United States Navy in the Pacific as a Seaman First Class. As part of his responsibilities during World War II he demagnified ships to ensure they wouldn’t attract magnetic mines.
“I was in Okinawa when the war ended and I ended up in Tokyo Bay. This was after the war. We saved a lot of people. We made a better world for a while that’s what we looked out to do and I hope I did a little bit of it. I’m very proud to defend my country,” said Bernard Hurowitz.
Bernard Hurowitz was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side he proudly stood as the fan filled arena took to their feet to honor this hero among us.
On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you World War II Veteran Seaman First Class Bernard Hurowitz for your service and dedication to our country.
