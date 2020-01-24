HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are investigating the collision between a car and a bicyclist, which left one person dead and another hospitalized.

It happened Friday morning around 9:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of busy Sheridan Street and North 38th Avenue.

It is not known how the accident, between an Isuzu Rodeo and the bicyclist took place, but the man on the bike, described as being in his 50s, died on the scene.

Dr. Behnam Myers heard the awful crash.

“I came into the office, my staff was getting ready to see patients, and I heard a loud thud and I knew immediately there was a car accident,” recalled Dr. Myers. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, I hope no one is injured. Please, please I hope somebody just hit something on the sidewalk and nobody was hurt’.”

Dr. Myers says this is not the first time an accident has taken place at this location.

“It’s terrible. “Unfortunately, there have been other accidents on this street or around the same area. My staff was closer to the door when they heard the thud and they immediately went outside to see if there was anything they could do to help. I got a report from them that the patient had expired and there was no assistance we could provide at that time and police arrived quickly.”

Ironically, the accident happened outside Dr. Myers’ office, which specializes in helping patients with spinal injuries that often happen after accidents

“Please I beg you, drive safely, pay attention, put your phones down. We see people that are hurt all the time and we don’t want that to happen to you. Please be careful,” pleaded Dr. Myers.

Police say the driver, a woman in her mid-40s, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital at a Level 2 trauma patient. No word at this time on the extent of her injuries or condition.