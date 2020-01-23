



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2. If you’re not hosting or going to a Super Bowl party, you’re probably looking for a place to eat, drink, and watch the game at the same time. Food and sports are a perfect combination of course.

So here are a few top spots to eat great food, drink a few beers, all while watching the big game. And the best part is, you don’t have to clean up the mess.

THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH

Cheer your team to victory at The Confidante Miami Beach, an oceanfront hot spot in mid-beach holding a Super Bowl Sunday watch party.

Guests can hang out under an oversized screen in The Backyard while enjoying samples from South Beach Brewing Company along with food specials on wings, nachos and sliders plus happy hour drink pricing from 4 – 10 p.m.

Location: 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach Click here for more.

KINGS DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

Kings Dining in Doral will be showing Super Bowl LIV on large screen TVs throughout the venue. Enjoy beer on draft, cocktails and an award-winning menu. If you are bringing friends that aren’t into the game, it’s no problem! With 14 bowling lanes, billiards tables, air hockey, shuffleboard and more, there is a game for everyone.

Location: 3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 152 Doral Click here for more.

AMERICAN SOCIAL BAR & KITCHEN

American Social is one of South Florida’s premier sports bars. Game day specials include $15 beer buckets, $6 smoked chicken wings, $4-6 shots of select liquor and more while watching the game on the 20+ TVs throughout the venue. You can watch the game from just about every seat in the space.

Location: 690 SW 1st Ct., Miami Click here for more.

TAURUS BEER & WHISKEY HOUSE

Watch the Big Game while enjoying a specially curated menu with the best food from San Francisco and Kansas City, each participating team’s city. Drink specials will be available all day and include $3 Taurus Ale, $18 domestic beer buckets, and $5 well drinks. The game will be on all seven TVs with seating options indoors, at the bar or outside on the patio.

Location: 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove Click here for more.

FLANIGAN’S

A South Florida classic with locations across South Florida. It’s a go-to spot for sporting events. On Super Bowl Sunday, enjoy up to 50% off all beer, wine, and liquor as part of their Weekend Sports Specials from 11 am – 7pm and Happy Hour from 9 pm – close.

Locations vary: Click here for more.

THE WHARF MIAMI

Watch the game on two 16-foot screens. Bottles of Veuve Clicquot are $75, plus you can buy food at food trucks like Cracked by Chef Adrianne, La Santa Taqueria, Spris Pizza, OG Ceviche Seafood & Grill and Mojo Donuts.

Location: 114 SW North River Drive, Miami Click here for more.

BASECAMP MIAMI

The biggest outdoor watch could be at BaseCamp Magic City Innovation District in Little Haiti. You can go low-key with free general admission and enjoy drink specials, games, raffles and multiple open air viewing areas. Or you can spend big with VIP tables and bottle service. The game will be broadcast on seven LED and projection screens.

Location: 298 Northeast 61st St., Miami Click here for more.

BISCAYNE BAY BREWING CO.

Watch the game at this Doral brewery, they’ll give you a complimentary beer if you RSVP on Eventbrite. Super Bowl Specials of the night include 10 chicken wings, the Lechon nachos, or the sausage pretzel platter, with a pitcher of beer for only $20 (each)!

Location: 8000 NW 25 St., Doral Click here for more.

TIME OUT MARKET MIAMI

This popular Miami food hall has three Super Bowl packages. There’s a basic general admission deal of $20 for a bucket of five beers that runs all day. The 305 Package and from 3 p.m. to midnight gives you happy hour menus with beverage specials with purchase of a $40 Time Out Market card. If you want to get close to the 187-foot screen, choose the SoBe VIP Group Package for $100, which offers group seating near the TV. With a minimum group of eight, you get four buckets of beer with four beers per bucket and access to the happy hour menu, plus a $30 Time Out Market card to use at any vendor. Reserved seating only with the group package.

Location: 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach Click here for more.