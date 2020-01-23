



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In town for Super Bowl 54? There is so much to see and do. Whether you want to soak in the sun or take a walk on the wild side, Miami is home to some of amazing and unique tourist attractions. With its glam and style, Miami offers a one of a kind experience for all tourists. Here is our list of some of the sites and and attractions to visit while in Miami and Miami Beach for the Super Bowl.

SOUTH BEACH

Florida is the sunshine state, and there is no better place to soak up the sun and people watch than South Beach. The options here are endless, as you can spend the whole day shopping at boutiques, treating yourself at a spa or just strolling on a bike along Ocean Drive. Of course, you can also just enjoy the day lounging on the soft white sand and enjoying the beautiful water. Remember to bring your sunscreen. Ocean Drive in South Beach will be packed during the Super Bowl festivities. There is plenty to do there including restaurants, bars, hotels, and clubs.

WYNWOOD

In the warehouse district of Wynwood in the City of Miami, Wynwood has been transformed into a popular hot spot, which includes restaurants, bars, clubs and its own attraction known as the Wynwood Walls. The formerly drab warehouse walls have been transformed into colorful pieces of art from artists all over the world.The outdoor museum of international street art is open to the public and free of charge.

CALLE OCHO

Deep in the heart of Miami, lies an area with rich Cuban history Calle Ocho in Little Havana, the Cuban district of Miami, is known for its distinctive cultural scene. There are mini cafeterias serving café Cubano, fruit shops, meat markets, and cigar shops. Locals socialize in the open spaces and murals decorate the walls of buildings showing important Cuban figures and scenes of daily life. There is some great people watching here and this is the go-to place for terrific Cuban cuisine.

DEERING ESTATE

The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum and an environmental preserve listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida. The Estate offers daily tours of the historic houses: the Stone House and Richmond Cottage, plus tours of the lush natural areas where fossil bones have been found, dating back as far as 50,000 years. From canoe tours to butterfly walks and guided nature hikes, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy.

VIZCAYA MUSEUM AND GARDENS

The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is also known as Villa Vizcaya, a lavish villa which pays tribute to the Italian Renaissance. Created by industrialist James Deering in 1914, Vizcaya gives guests a tour through Miami’s rich history and helps connect with its natural beauty. There are beautiful gardens, a mangrove shoreline and rock land hammock. The museum tour includes the library, music room, and dining room on the first floor and the kitchen, breakfast room and Deering’s personal suite on the second. The museum contains much of the original furnishings and artwork.

PHILLIP AND PATRICIA FROST MUSEUM OF SCIENCE

Located in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park, Frost Science is an excellent science museum dedicated to sharing the power of science, sparking wonder and investigation, and fueling innovation for the future. Visitors can hurtle through space in a planetarium equipped with a 3-D 8K visual system-one of only thirteen like it in the world and come face to face with sharks in the 3-level aquarium.

PEREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI

PAMM is Miami’s flagship art museum where guests learn about modern and contemporary, international art. Exhibitions highlight Miami’s diverse community. There is beautiful waterfront dining overlooking Biscayne Bay at Verde restaurant and a gift shop filled with a unique selection of art books, furnishings and handmade items.

ZOO MIAMI

Located in Southwest Miami-Dade, the zoo is home to more than 3,000 animals representing over 500 different species, 40 of those are classified as endangered. It is largest and oldest zoo in Florida. Unlike many traditional zoos, animals here are grouped with other species they would normally co-exist with peacefully in the wild, and kept in settings similar to their natural habitats. This is the only zoo in the continental United States located in a subtropical climate.

JUNGLE ISLAND

Jungle Island is a bird sanctuary, wildlife habitat, and botanical garden. Parrots and other exotic birds fly about in tropical forest settings, some of which take part in daily shows. Larger animals, including tigers, baboons, alligators, tortoises, monkeys, and orangutans are also a big part of the attraction. The gardens contain around 2,000 varieties of exotic plants, including heliconias, bananas, orchids, and bromeliads.

MIAMI SEAQUARIUM

The Seaquarium is Miami’s marine-life entertainment park featuring eight different marine animal shows and daily presentations. There is Lolita the killer whale, dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, manatees and so much more. Guests can take part in a dolphin interaction programs and truly connect with these amazing animals.

VENETIAN POOL

Looking to relax or take a dip? Take a trip to the unique aquatic facility known as the Venetian Pool in Coral Gables. Filled led with over 20,000 gallons of water, the pool is fed with spring water from an underground aquifer. The pool is surrounded by waterfalls and features its signature bridge as well as cave-like grottos.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Everglades National Park, just a short drive from Miami, protects one of Florida’s most unique natural features. The Everglades is home to alligators, crocodiles, snakes, and all kinds of birds. The whole area is essentially a shallow river flowing out to the ocean. Within the park is an informative Visitors Center, as well as walking trails and boardwalks for wildlife viewing. One of the most enjoyable ways for tourists to experience the Everglades is on an airboat tour. These high-speed boat trips take visitors out into the marshes and streams to see alligators and other wildlife.

BAYSIDE MARKETPLACE

Bayside Marketplace is a two-story shopping center consisting of stores, restaurants, and a waterfront setting right on Biscayne Bay. It is located right next to Super Bowl LIVE, a free-and-open-to-the-public experience staged by the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee in downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park.

