MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Trump administration may crack down on which emotional-support animals can be brought on airplanes.
The Department of Transportation’s new proposal would let airlines ban untrained dogs, cats and other more exotic animals from the cabin.
So, the days when passengers would bring turtles, peacocks or rabbits could soon be ending.
Only specially trained dogs would be exempt.
Airlines say passengers claim their pets as emotional-support animals to get around the fees associated with bringing them on the plane.
