MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As thousands of vehicles bring in the food, equipment and fans to celebrate Super Bowl 54, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is making sure nothing comes in that’s not supposed to.
The Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System (VACIS) is a large x-ray machine CBP uses to search shipping containers and large vehicles entering the country for possible threats.
Now, the mobile x-ray scanners are being used throughout the week leading up to game day at the Hard Rock Stadium.
RELATED: SUPER BOWL 54 IN MIAMI
“We’re going to bring three of them to support the Super Bowl, as we do every year,” said CBP Program Manager Gary Nellis, “and make sure that everything going into the stadium has been scanned for any kind of threat.”
There will also be a law enforcement team seizing counterfeit merchandise trying to be sold the day of the game.
You must log in to post a comment.