MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Con artists are taking the missing package scam to the next level.
The original scam starts with a missed packaged note with tracking number for a free product that was supposed to be left on your doorstep.
Victims then ring a call center where the scammers try to take personal information.
But now there’s another more direct way criminals are trying to take advantage of victims.
Scammers are now sending emails and texts pretending to be a delivery service.
The messages often contain an active link that once opened will install a virus that monitors activity.
As victims enter credit card information to another website, months down the road, they’re sending scammers all this information.
But you can fight back:
- Don’t click the link
- Block the number
- Report it to the FTC
- Text 7726 (SPAM) on your phone keyboard
As a reminder, companies like FedEx, UPS and DHL don’t text about missed deliveries.
You must log in to post a comment.