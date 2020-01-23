MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a couple of very chilly mornings, we’ve begun to warm up and get back to our average temperatures for this time of year.
Thursday morning, instead of the upper 30s and the low 40s, South Florida woke to temperatures mostly mid to upper 50s. Some areas were 15 to 19 degrees warmer in comparison to Wednesday.
While not as cold, but was still chilly considering our normal low this time of year is 60 degrees.
Dense fog reduced visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile in spots. Drivers were urged to use their low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between cars.
A few showers and sprinkles moved across parts of South Florida. As the winds shift out of the northeast today, spotty showers will be possible.
Highs today will be warmer with the mid-70s. There is a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory. Thursday night will be nice and cool with the upper 60s along the coast and low 60s inland.
Friday will be even warmer with highs climbing to the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible. Saturday highs will be near 80 degrees with the potential for spotty showers ahead of our next cold front. By Sunday morning we’ll be cooler with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 70s.
