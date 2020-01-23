WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pillowcase Rapist, Robert Koehler

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of being the “pillowcase rapist” was back in court on Thursday.

Robert Koehler, 60, appeared during a morning session where his attorney asked for more time to go over a warrant.

Later in the day, Koehler faced a judge a second time where he was denied bond.

Authorities say he used a pillowcase, a towel or a shirt to conceal his identity when he assaulted more than 40 women between 1981 and 1986 at their homes across South Florida.

Koehler has been a registered sex offender since a 1991 conviction in Palm Beach County.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Comments