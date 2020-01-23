Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of being the “pillowcase rapist” was back in court on Thursday.
Robert Koehler, 60, appeared during a morning session where his attorney asked for more time to go over a warrant.
Later in the day, Koehler faced a judge a second time where he was denied bond.
Authorities say he used a pillowcase, a towel or a shirt to conceal his identity when he assaulted more than 40 women between 1981 and 1986 at their homes across South Florida.
Koehler has been a registered sex offender since a 1991 conviction in Palm Beach County.
He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
